Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Feb 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Jan 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $10.67 translates into 0.94% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Jan 17, 2019 as record date. Oct 30, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 98,295 shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) had a decrease of 18.12% in short interest. BIF’s SI was 23,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.12% from 28,700 shares previously. With 146,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)’s short sellers to cover BIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 516,178 shares traded or 180.57% up from the average. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) has declined 1.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 14.51 million shares or 10.13% more from 13.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Services Gp reported 3,121 shares. 40,857 were reported by Stratos Wealth. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 36,510 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 175,726 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) for 460,476 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF). Founders Fin Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 13,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) or 2.35 million shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com owns 25,524 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Round Table Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF). St James Investment Com Limited Com reported 0.03% in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF). Moreover, Punch Assocs Mngmt has 0.85% invested in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) for 954,935 shares.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Among 2 analysts covering Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Horizon Tech Finance had 2 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Wednesday, August 1 to “Sell”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Wood.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $123.05 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.54 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 4 investors sold Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.00 million shares or 0.86% less from 1.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton holds 0.03% or 48,800 shares. Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 110,400 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0.04% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Brown Advisory Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 132,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,667 were reported by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). 13,059 are held by Morgan Stanley. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Hudock Cap Ltd reported 750 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 25,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 12,178 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN).