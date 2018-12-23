Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.95, from 2.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their stock positions in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.38 million shares, down from 1.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 1.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Juniper Networks (JNPR) stake by 26.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as Juniper Networks (JNPR)’s stock declined 0.07%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 142,000 shares with $4.26M value, down from 192,000 last quarter. Juniper Networks now has $9.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 7.24M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $44,840 activity.

More notable recent The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Ireland Fund declares $0.1107 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Change to Managed Distribution Policy Update to Quarterly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The New Ireland Fund Announces Share Repurchase Program and New Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The New Ireland Fund to Ring NYSE Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Ireland Fund, Inc. â€“ Update to Quarterly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 124,137 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 533,311 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 20,281 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 112,065 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 9,761 shares traded. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has declined 31.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire HTBASE – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CENIC Simplifies Infrastructure with Juniper Networks NYSE:JNPR – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks +3.3% after Q3 tops profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Powered By Several Growth Drivers, Nomura Instinet Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 24,016 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Eaton Vance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 467,661 shares. 161 are held by Parkside Natl Bank. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 29,488 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.63% or 11.28M shares. 15,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 829,630 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6.70 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 648,499 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 4,142 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 27,827 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Commerce stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 78,365 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Juniper Networks has $34 highest and $27 lowest target. $30.67’s average target is 16.93% above currents $26.23 stock price. Juniper Networks had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Monday, November 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 19.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.71 million activity. $564,090 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares were sold by STENSRUD WILLIAM. Another trade for 113,039 shares valued at $3.36M was sold by Athreya Anand. Shares for $488,676 were sold by rahim rami on Wednesday, November 7.