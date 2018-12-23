Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shares (MDT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 8,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 651,475 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.09 million, down from 660,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 26,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55M, down from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Street Pptys (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 93,070 shares to 136,606 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.