Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 23,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.33M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 1.92 million shares traded or 197.21% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 14.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (BMS) by 74.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 12,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,227 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 16,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bemis Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70 million shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.52; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co Maintains Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Names George W. Wurtz III, Robert H. Yanker to Board; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,027.4 MLN VS $995.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – MANAGEMENT MAINTAINED FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $420 TO $450 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.90; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Packaging firm Bemis adds four directors in deal with Starboard; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – APPOINTS FOUR NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Real Estate Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” on September 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Pays To Be The External Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Endo International (ENDP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 13, 2018 : WIX, HOLI, VREX, MTSI, PETQ, FPH, SWCH, SSTI, CLXT, AMRS, AZRE, SYBX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BMS’s profit will be $64.62 million for 15.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Bemis Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to transfer $3.8B in U.S. pension liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Bemis, Great Panther Silver, Servotronics, Tengasco, International Tower Hill Mines, and Houston American Energy â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb and H3 Biomedicine Announce Research Collaboration to Advance Novel Therapeutics Leveraging H3’s RNA Splicing Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.