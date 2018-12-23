Hourglass Capital Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 91.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 118,200 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 247,290 shares with $5.97M value, up from 129,090 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.86M shares traded or 200.83% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT

Fort Lp increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 683.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 13,727 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock declined 15.03%. The Fort Lp holds 15,736 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 2,009 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 3.63 million shares traded or 249.65% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B

Fort Lp decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 40,900 shares to 60,238 valued at $20.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) stake by 53,258 shares and now owns 105,795 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 4,981 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company accumulated 65,501 shares. 1.96 million are held by Principal Fincl Gp. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Natl Pension Service invested in 0% or 1,786 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 135,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 14,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 184,942 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 35,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Sa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 23,612 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 13.53M shares. 15,200 were reported by Quantitative Invest Ltd.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 27,600 shares to 50,891 valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,180 shares and now owns 45,960 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Federated Investors had 4 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $434,852 activity. Another trade for 1,415 shares valued at $35,454 was made by Germain Peter J on Friday, November 2. MALONEY EUGENE F also sold $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares. Van Meter Stephen also sold $22,649 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares. FISHER JOHN B also sold $251,317 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares. Uhlman Paul A sold $92,768 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, November 2. 1,107 shares were sold by Novak Richard A, worth $27,699.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&T Bancshares Pa reported 1.67% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Citadel Lc reported 79,242 shares stake. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 424,300 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 1.78 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Principal Financial accumulated 508,100 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 167,017 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 16,293 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 186,743 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 44,801 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.33% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 5.75M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 148,215 shares.