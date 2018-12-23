Howard Capital Management increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 298.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 43,584 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Howard Capital Management holds 58,196 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 14,612 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 6 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 6 sold and decreased equity positions in Pro Dex Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 315,867 shares, up from 262,493 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Llc invested in 1.71% or 314,457 shares. Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.11 million shares. Capstone Invest Lc holds 0.03% or 77,705 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc invested in 7,269 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability reported 33,638 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 153,504 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 483 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 22,248 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 280,730 shares. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 10,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 206,627 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 1.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 17,337 were reported by St Germain D J. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,879 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 16. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Friday, December 7 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 76,715 shares traded or 112.54% up from the average. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 95.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11; 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.73 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.