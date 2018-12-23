Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 20% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,606 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 26,424 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 33,030 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Among 2 analysts covering Univar (NYSE:UNVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Univar had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. The stock of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, September 4. See Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) latest ratings:

23/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $27.0000

04/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $24 Upgrade

06/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32 New Target: $30 Maintain

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, October 4. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $106 target. Argus Research maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 6,024 shares to 173,309 valued at $27.17M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) stake by 65,868 shares and now owns 177,326 shares. Janus Detroit Str Tr was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40M. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million. Another trade for 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M was made by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J. Another trade for 1,013 shares valued at $99,909 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Mgmt holds 0.24% or 41,349 shares. Cordasco Net invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 125,518 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth. Leuthold Gp Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Greatmark Investment Prtn invested in 0.96% or 32,153 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm owns 11,935 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). E&G Advisors LP holds 5,200 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 16,640 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc reported 15,050 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk stated it has 1.30M shares. Everence Mgmt invested in 42,642 shares or 0.8% of the stock. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,993 shares.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 7.66M shares traded or 340.39% up from the average. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 36.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.21% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $166.3M; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Univar Launches Brand Campaign to Promote its Food Ingredients Leadership in U.S; 10/05/2018 – Univar Sees High-Single-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2Q; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – CO’S UNIT UNIVAR LTD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EARTHOIL A UNIT OF TREATT PLC; 11/05/2018 – Univar Expands Agreement with BASF to Include Care Chemicals; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Univar: On Track for Low-Double-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.