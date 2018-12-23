Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 87.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 27,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,008 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136,000, down from 31,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 252,848 shares traded or 149.87% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 54.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 130.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 8,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 6,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04M shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $26.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 1.01 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $215.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.13, from 2.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold WLDN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.38 million shares or 1.15% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant invested 0.61% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Bard Associates reported 229,124 shares. 12,734 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Skylands Capital Limited invested in 1,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,875 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 16,598 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Summit Creek Advisors Lc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Ativo Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,010 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Inc invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0% or 6,892 shares. 4,008 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 8,100 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.22 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $5.03M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $641.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,579 shares to 2,016 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,809 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delphi Incorporated Ma invested 1.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 279,625 were reported by Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 144,509 shares. 29,476 are held by Axa. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Natixis stated it has 288,025 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ccm Advisers Ltd has invested 0.42% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 208,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 3,540 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 2,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 23,020 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stelliam Inv Mngmt LP has 195,000 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% or 319,110 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 80,472 shares. Asset holds 0.05% or 12,060 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.09 million activity.