CENTAURUS DIAMOND TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:CTDT) had a decrease of 70.77% in short interest. CTDT’s SI was 1,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 70.77% from 6,500 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CENTAURUS DIAMOND TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:CTDT)’s short sellers to cover CTDT’s short positions. The stock increased 25.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 5,000 shares traded. Centaurus Diamond Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDT) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK) stake by 167.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 337,900 shares as Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK)’s stock rose 11.30%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 539,400 shares with $38.27 million value, up from 201,500 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc (Put) now has $189.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Ishares Tr (IEF) stake by 59,700 shares to 11,500 valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) stake by 570,950 shares and now owns 15,866 shares. Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What’s Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 11. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12.