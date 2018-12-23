Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 29.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 2.49 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 12.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 50,205 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, up from 44,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 48,346 shares to 110,773 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,454 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub slips 12% despite record Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GrubHub stock looks oversold after 45% drop from Sept. highs, says Wedbush – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Was Blue Apron Doomed From The Beginning? (NYSE:APRN) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB), 19 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Grubhub Inc had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 16 report. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. On Friday, June 3 the stock rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 16 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, September 26. Craig Hallum initiated the shares of GRUB in report on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, July 31.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage REITs log in a good day – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “StereoVision Forms Florida C Corp Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI) for REIT Filing, Appoints Lorne Saltzman AAPI Chairman with Immediate Effect – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier. REEVE PAMELA D A had sold 7,152 shares worth $1.07 million. $3.30M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. SHARBUTT DAVID E sold 3,590 shares worth $563,845. $25.59 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Marshall Steven C.. Another trade for 43,843 shares valued at $6.25M was made by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Monday, July 9.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Evercore downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, April 19 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, November 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Greatmark Invest Partners has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,876 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 103,382 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 2,500 shares. Accuvest Global holds 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 4,103 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rampart Investment Management Communication Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 20,054 shares. Cohen & Steers has 1.76M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.23% or 104,389 shares. Resolution Cap Ltd accumulated 1.52M shares or 6.54% of the stock. Moreover, Front Barnett Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39,758 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited stated it has 147,813 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 34,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Haverford reported 0.34% stake.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,310 shares to 49,855 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,550 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).