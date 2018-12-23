Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 241.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $895,000, up from 1,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 2.17M shares traded or 132.04% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 341.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 10.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.61M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $486.55 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30M shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.06 million activity. Meister Doris P. had sold 800 shares worth $133,792 on Friday, November 9. $4.53M worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares were sold by SALAMONE DENIS J. The insider Ledgett Richard H. Jr. sold 500 shares worth $84,200. 930 shares valued at $153,264 were sold by Siddique Sabeth on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 28 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. M&T Bank had 104 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Wednesday, July 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $16700 target. On Friday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 21 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Market Perform” rating and $129 target.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 5,148 shares to 15,989 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,341 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold MTB shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 108.74 million shares or 2.98% less from 112.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.14% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Caxton Assocs Lp reported 7,609 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.07% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.1% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Wetherby Asset holds 0.04% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,465 shares. Golub Gru Incorporated Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 8,731 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 242,726 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 3,515 shares. Benin owns 1,855 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 56,013 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

More recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SBA loan applications chilled in November – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on December 04, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “M&T Bank debuts Brooklyn office to focus on community organizations – New York Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.25 million activity. Khemka Vivek sold 315 shares worth $10,471.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : GE, QQQ, INTC, T, XEL, CC, NWL, CVS, DHI, WMT, MSFT, DISH – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TEGNA And DISH Reach Multi-Year Carriage Deal – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Dish Network (DISH) Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Subscriber Count Down – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Multichannel.com‘s news article titled: “Dish Pledges to Donate $1 to Toys for Tots for Every Dish Anywhere App Downloaded in December – Multichannel News” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William And Co Il invested in 0.01% or 36,754 shares. Quaker Cap Invs Lc owns 101,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 474 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 216,810 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 37,144 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Regions Financial accumulated 28,789 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 34,796 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc reported 698,743 shares stake. 75,200 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 57,883 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 120 shares. Ckw Financial Grp invested in 0.01% or 900 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Dish Network Corp. had 66 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Thursday, November 10. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $86 target. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wunderlich maintained the shares of DISH in report on Monday, September 21 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and $62 target in Thursday, February 23 report. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moeffett Nathanson. Macquarie Research maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by Vetr. HSBC initiated DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Wednesday, July 22. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $58 target.