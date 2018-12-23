Lincluden Management Ltd increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 45.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 52,160 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 166,206 shares with $13.83M value, up from 114,046 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is expected to pay $0.50 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:HUM) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Humana Inc’s current price of $274.64 translates into 0.18% yield. Humana Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 2, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 2.11 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Wealth has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,693 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership holds 11.35 million shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 17,140 shares. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 19,554 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Front Barnett Assocs Limited reported 16,513 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.23% or 4,793 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc accumulated 21,742 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 16,915 shares stake. Investec Asset Management North America Inc owns 49,365 shares. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). At Bankshares holds 0.14% or 15,878 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.46% or 58,582 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stake by 27,020 shares to 2.39M valued at $45.97M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 78,930 shares and now owns 323,836 shares. Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Jefferies downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, December 14 to “Overweight” rating.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.78M on Monday, November 12. Shares for $904,795 were sold by Moeller Jon R on Wednesday, August 22. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 1,463 shares worth $131,509 on Friday, November 2. $499,012 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Tassel Loic sold $1.50M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, November 15. $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 119.83 million shares or 1.49% less from 121.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Cap Gru Inc accumulated 2,052 shares. British Columbia owns 44,939 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 38,093 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,965 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 330 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Jefferies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 74,364 shares. Moreover, Water Island Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 6,939 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Savant Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,023 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 650,181 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.19% or 17,141 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HUM in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $372 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 25. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.68 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.66 million activity. Another trade for 1,474 shares valued at $441,153 was made by LeClaire Brian P. on Saturday, December 15. $786,755 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by MARGULIS HEIDI S. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by Bierbower Elizabeth D on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, November 8 the insider BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold $1.58M. On Saturday, December 15 Fleming William Kevin sold $602,738 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 2,043 shares. $536,319 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares were sold by Huval Timothy S.. $5.92M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by BROUSSARD BRUCE D on Monday, September 10.