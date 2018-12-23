Huntington National Bank decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 10.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 11,440 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Huntington National Bank holds 99,070 shares with $11.27M value, down from 110,510 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $30.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 16.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 137,427 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 699,373 shares with $80.30M value, down from 836,800 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $70.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $112 target. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush On Lowe’s: ‘A New Day’ Has Arrived (NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 80,450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Welch Forbes holds 0.06% or 23,341 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru invested in 0.03% or 3,486 shares. London Of Virginia owns 2.10M shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.46% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38,834 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 374,000 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 162,477 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 113,847 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 144,051 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 198,649 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership owns 95,000 shares. Prospector Prtn Lc has invested 1.64% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,747 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 790,570 shares to 5.15 million valued at $43.72 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 85,500 shares and now owns 95,600 shares. Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. $29,407 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C. CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. SRE’s profit will be $396.81M for 19.28 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 13,771 shares to 423,846 valued at $71.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,922 shares and now owns 45,157 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.23% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.14% or 8,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 28,530 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 2,323 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 14,329 are held by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.24% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 25,556 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 2,130 shares. The Washington-based Washington Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Friday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 26. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $126 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target in Friday, September 28 report.