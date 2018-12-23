Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) had a decrease of 0.24% in short interest. BKS’s SI was 11.45M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.24% from 11.47M shares previously. With 906,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS)’s short sellers to cover BKS’s short positions. The SI to Barnes & Noble Inc’s float is 19.45%. The stock decreased 6.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 5.45M shares traded or 239.60% up from the average. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) has risen 4.78% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 23/05/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – NORTHAM SECURES R2 BN OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING CAPACITY FOR GROWTH INITIATIVES AND SECOND FURNACE AT ZONDEREINDE UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE SEES FISCAL 2019 EBITDA $175M TO $200M; 06/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Temporary Location to Open at Maui Marketplace on March 12; 26/04/2018 – Star-Studded Author Events at Barnes & Noble in May: Mayim Bialik, David Duchovny, Marcia Gay Harden, Jesmyn Ward, Meg Wolitzer; 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James Patterson for Their New Book The President is Missing; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Phase I/II Study of Immunotherapy Combination BN-Brachyury Vaccine, M7824, ALT-803 and Epacadostat (QuEST1); 14/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Bavarian Nordic A/S | BN-Brachyury; a heterologous prime/boost therapeutic cancer vaccine composed of MVA-BN-Brachyury (prime) and FPV-Brachyury (boost) | N/A | 04/30/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/05/2018 – High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in June: Bill Clinton & James Patterson, Nick Foles, Emily Giffin, Ruth Ware, and Many More Big Names; 19/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from BN Rathi Securities for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:HURC) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Hurco Companies Inc’s current price of $33.29 translates into 0.33% yield. Hurco Companies Inc’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.30% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 56,983 shares traded or 290.11% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 10.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.86% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Barnes & Noble, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 0.50% less from 43.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 2,625 shares. 65,900 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Invesco holds 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) or 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager L P has 0.04% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 96,074 shares. Sg Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 520,656 shares. 387,806 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. Arizona State Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 82,646 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 124,653 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 19,120 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 47,459 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 108,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 18,597 shares.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.65 million. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© services and products, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Since October 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $277,833 activity. The insider DOAR MICHAEL sold $239,656. $1,306 worth of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was bought by Sivanesan Janaki.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.96 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Hurco Companies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.45% more from 5.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Lc, California-based fund reported 5,682 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 5,350 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc stated it has 4,807 shares. 2,044 were reported by Prelude Mngmt Limited Co. Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Inc owns 0.19% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 22,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.03% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 7,273 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,381 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Com stated it has 1.57% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Blackrock holds 343,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 215 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 16,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $223.61 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.