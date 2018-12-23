Wedbush Securities Inc increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 116.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,358 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 42.69%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 4,389 shares with $608,000 value, up from 2,031 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $6.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 2.49 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 20% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock declined 23.86%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 30,000 shares with $3.66 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 526,160 shares traded or 33.31% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 5.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

More notable recent GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grubhub Stock Fell 15.6% in November – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Was Blue Apron Doomed From The Beginning? (NYSE:APRN) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GrubHub stock looks oversold after 45% drop from Sept. highs, says Wedbush – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub slips 12% despite record Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, October 26. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Invesco stake by 14,956 shares to 37,235 valued at $849,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Trust (FTSM) stake by 10,652 shares and now owns 3,972 shares. Energy Transfer Partners was reduced too.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Landstar (LSTR) Rises 7% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sharp drops across transportation sector – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “2018 was a great year for Jacksonville’s logistic industry â€” 2019 might not be – Jacksonville Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 17% in 9 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – All Good Numbers For Landstar, And They’re Adding Drivers To The Network – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $358,550 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Beacom Joseph J, worth $358,550 on Wednesday, September 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Landstar System had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $128 target in Monday, July 30 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.61 million shares or 0.67% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,025 shares. D E Shaw & Com invested in 0.02% or 157,599 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 7,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.05% or 21,106 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 37,502 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,852 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 2,600 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0.38% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 14,100 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 614,201 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has 426,993 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0.07% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 11,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.