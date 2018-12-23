Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (Call) (CS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 114,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 114,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 6.17M shares traded or 45.60% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 23/03/2018 – Credit Suisse CEO pay falls after shareholder mutiny; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse CEO Thiam on Earnings, New Asset Growth (Video); 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL SELIC RATE SEEN AT 6.25% AT END OF 2018: CREDIT SUISSE; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CFO SAYS FUNDING COSTS TO DROP CHF700M NEXT YEAR; 31/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S – IN ADDITION, SUCH PURCHASERS THAT HOLD NUMBER OF ETNS NOT EVENLY DIVISIBLE BY TEN WILL RECEIVE CASH PAYMENT FOR ANY FRACTIONAL ETNS REMAINING; 19/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : CREDIT SUISSE REINSTATES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 22.70 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: MID-SINGLE DIGIT NNA GROWTH IS ACHIEVEABLE

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,573 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, up from 216,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. 14,229 shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A, worth $1.17M. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. Shares for $2.02M were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. Hourican Kevin had sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300 on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,563 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 40,745 were reported by Hills Fincl Bank & Communication. Fiduciary Trust reported 256,985 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 90,687 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 125 shares. First Merchants holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,122 shares. Maryland Cap accumulated 0.03% or 3,247 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.49% or 41,643 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP has 47,298 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.84% or 1.85 million shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York invested in 6,760 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chemical Bancorp holds 0.32% or 39,451 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Fincl Gp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $13.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 18,175 shares to 29,117 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 156,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

