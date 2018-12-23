Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 13.17 million shares traded or 153.68% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc Com (CSGP) by 10.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,567 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.29M, down from 35,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $320.39. About 238,536 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TLRY, AGEN and AU among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why These Gold Stocks Lost as Much as 18.5% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Iamgold Corp had 47 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC upgraded the shares of IAG in report on Wednesday, September 6 to “Outperformer” rating. Credit Suisse initiated IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) on Thursday, August 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Monday, October 26 to “Reduce”. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, November 25 report. The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) earned “Sell” rating by Mackie on Friday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell” on Wednesday, October 21. The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) rating on Monday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 16. The rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold” on Thursday, June 7.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40 million for 34.98 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. CoStar Group had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 22 by Needham. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CSGP in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, April 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, October 20.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $674.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I C U Med Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,361 shares to 58,887 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp Com (NYSE:FMC) by 8,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp Com.