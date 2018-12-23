Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND) had an increase of 25.45% in short interest. BAND’s SI was 239,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 25.45% from 190,600 shares previously. With 178,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND)’s short sellers to cover BAND’s short positions. The SI to Bandwidth Inc – Class A’s float is 2.8%. The stock decreased 8.35% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 299,739 shares traded or 132.42% up from the average. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 113.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND)

Iberiabank Corp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 56.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp sold 37,261 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock declined 5.84%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 28,408 shares with $2.09M value, down from 65,669 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $5.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 77.64% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, CPaaS and Other. It has a 37.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Maine-based Davis R M Incorporated has invested 1.7% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Rech & reported 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.01% or 432,631 shares. Hwg LP holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 227 shares. 27 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. 3,485 are owned by Alta Capital Lc. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Coastline Tru Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Delta Capital Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 3,100 shares. Schwab Charles owns 460,004 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3,653 shares. Dock Street Asset has 62,468 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 34,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $38.89 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 Jaspon Katherine D. sold $139,232 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 1,900 shares. The insider Maceda Jason sold $510,635. 83,030 shares were sold by TRAVIS NIGEL, worth $6.11 million on Wednesday, October 31. EMMETT RICHARD J sold 51,054 shares worth $3.69 million. Raskopf Karen had sold 13,000 shares worth $953,680.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21 million for 25.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp increased Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) stake by 19,010 shares to 36,395 valued at $7.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 4,554 shares and now owns 23,900 shares. Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, July 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Monday, July 9 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Tuesday, October 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight”.