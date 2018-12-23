Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 45.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 114,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, down from 254,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 728,722 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 22.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters

Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 49.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $368,000, down from 3,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

More important recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Box Office: ‘Ralph 2’ Tops Pre-Holiday Weekend – Live Trading News” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Dreamscape Immersive to open VR venue at Westfield Century City – L.A. Biz”, Bizjournals.com published: “Imax to shut down virtual reality business – L.A. Biz” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IMAX -1% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $37.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,573 shares to 67,672 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 18 analysts covering IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IMAX had 71 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 18. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 1. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Friday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 7 by Benchmark. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 11 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sonoco Poised to Grow on Acquisitions, Products, Cost Control – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Numbers Investors Missed in Costco’s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on December 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Activist Cevian takes stake in Nordea, pushes for bigger cost cuts – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hospital Industry Outlook: High Cost, Shift of Care Pose Concerns – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Cleveland. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Thursday, January 5.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Total Intl Stock Eft (IXUS) by 34,880 shares to 56,484 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 96,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap Fund (IJH).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth has 7,591 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,746 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co reported 19,104 shares stake. Consulate has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 923 shares. Comgest Investors Sas invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.71% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.58% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 2,980 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,471 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 40 shares. Bailard holds 33,903 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com stated it has 12,761 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,808 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,386 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. GALANTI RICHARD A sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was made by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, October 22 the insider LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976. Shares for $5.03M were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. 15,000 shares valued at $3.29 million were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. Vachris Roland Michael had sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49M.