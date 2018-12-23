Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (IEP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,184 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59B, up from 92,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Icahn Enterprises Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 209,767 shares traded or 132.28% up from the average. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has risen 21.37% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Dan Colarusso: Exclusive: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Icahn’s oil refinery; 13/05/2018 – XEROX IS SAID PLANNING TO END FUJIFILM DEAL, SETTLE WITH ICAHN; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES TENNECO’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 30/04/2018 – Valerie Volcovici: Exclusive: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Icahn’s oil refinery – sources –

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 385 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.70M, down from 4,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $569.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 261 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $323.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 4,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Among 2 analysts covering Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Icahn Enterprises LP had 5 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, November 3. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $30 target in Thursday, August 18 report. The stock of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IEP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 180.26 million shares or 2.55% more from 175.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,204 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). 3,960 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) for 19,086 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 3,105 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 7,717 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 96 shares. Old West Mgmt reported 30,944 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Co reported 8,785 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) for 10,743 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Janney Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 20,224 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.87M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of stock. 1,929 shares valued at $3.02M were sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was made by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31M.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $900 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by SunTrust. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.