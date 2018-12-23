Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 22.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 163,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 904,601 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68M, up from 741,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6.35M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gap Inc Del (GPS) by 17.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 525,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.16M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 8.14M shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $4.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 54,400 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 163,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,020 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold GPS shares while 134 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 196.83 million shares or 7.38% less from 212.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 67,465 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 184,262 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cadence Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 32,843 shares. Sun Life accumulated 595 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,224 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.53M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Denali Advsr Ltd holds 31,800 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 14.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GPS’s profit will be $267.00M for 8.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $67.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) by 413,400 shares to 438,300 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).