IDEX (IEX) to pay $0.43 on Jan 30, 2019; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Has 1.88 Sentiment

IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX) is expected to pay $0.43 on Jan 30, 2019. (NYSE:IEX) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. IDEX Corp’s current price of $123.71 translates into 0.35% yield. IDEX Corp’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 610,057 shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. It’s down -5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 32 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 17 decreased and sold holdings in Biolife Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.68 million shares, down from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biolife Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 15.

Among 3 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEX had 4 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 8. Robert W. Baird maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) rating on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $139 target. The rating was upgraded by Janney Capital on Thursday, October 25 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.01 million shares or 8.43% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested in 0.03% or 61,321 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 219 shares. Quantbot L P holds 0.34% or 32,632 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 32,558 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation reported 245,000 shares stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 991,140 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,594 are owned by United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,786 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 23,991 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 7.00M shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). American International Gru holds 0.08% or 156,311 shares in its portfolio. Company Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,702 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 11,526 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” on December 14, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “IR vs. IEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on December 18, 2018, Businessinsider.com published: “Imperative Execution raises $9 million funding – Business Insider” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Idex (IEX) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.49 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.80 million activity. Silvernail Andrew K also sold $13.64M worth of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) on Wednesday, July 25. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider YATES MICHAEL J sold $160,585. Grogan William K had sold 3,406 shares worth $520,786 on Tuesday, August 14.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 3.54% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. for 403,211 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 139,150 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandler Capital Management has 0.69% invested in the company for 783,820 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 64,200 shares.

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $739,992 for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 212,694 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) has risen 109.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $8.09 million activity.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.75 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 123.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.