Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) had an increase of 9.52% in short interest. CHH’s SI was 3.54 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.52% from 3.23 million shares previously. With 423,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s short sellers to cover CHH’s short positions. The SI to Choice Hotels International Inc’s float is 8.66%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 458,136 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has declined 5.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering

Ifrah Financial Services Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 29.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ifrah Financial Services Inc sold 4,310 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Ifrah Financial Services Inc holds 10,527 shares with $989,000 value, down from 14,837 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $253.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

