D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 81.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, up from 5,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33M shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 126.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 256,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08 million, up from 201,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.49 million shares traded or 327.72% up from the average. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 28.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ OraSure Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSUR); 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. OraSure Technologies had 26 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 3. The stock of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, July 16 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 24.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $130,320 activity.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,882 shares to 10,155 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 267,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,510 shares, and cut its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold OSUR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 54.28 million shares or 1.57% more from 53.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 81,705 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Pier Lc stated it has 593,276 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 54,122 shares. Strs Ohio reported 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daruma Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.59% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Parametric Port Llc has invested 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) or 34,216 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 14,159 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 0.16% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association owns 53,633 shares. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability owns 30,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 18,303 shares. 20,131 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $354.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32,569 shares to 51,464 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 8,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,695 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. $990,000 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A. $207,046 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by OSTADAN OMEAD on Monday, December 10. Stapley Marc sold $352,054 worth of stock. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,345 shares worth $462,102. $2.23M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Van Oene Mark. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.06 million.

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CL King upgraded the shares of ILMN in report on Friday, January 6 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. As per Wednesday, March 30, the company rating was initiated by Argus Research. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 10. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, April 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Global LP holds 0.78% or 385,190 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 5,799 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 10 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 56,600 shares. Patten stated it has 865 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,790 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 91,122 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc holds 0.99% or 9,516 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Limited Liability reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 216,751 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 22,185 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 6,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).