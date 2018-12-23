Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased Facebook Inc Com Cl A (FB) stake by 37.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 10,572 shares as Facebook Inc Com Cl A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 17,796 shares with $2.93 million value, down from 28,368 last quarter. Facebook Inc Com Cl A now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Restores Hungary Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 23/03/2018 – MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 23.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 102,343 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 21.46%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 334,047 shares with $28.69 million value, down from 436,390 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $14.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 10.33 million shares traded or 215.45% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 196,125 shares to 2.56 million valued at $183.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 417,160 shares and now owns 455,747 shares. Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was raised too.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp (NTAP) Stock Moves -1.92%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp Is Cheap, But Can It Sustain Growth? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. NetApp had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 16. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $60 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Maxim Group. Citigroup maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. On Friday, July 20 Kurian George sold $3.00 million worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 36,646 shares. On Tuesday, October 16 RICHARD HENRI P sold $194,394 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 2,525 shares. $621,443 worth of stock was sold by REICH JOEL D on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Management has 82,880 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Citizens Comml Bank Tru owns 0.21% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 22,447 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Com accumulated 65,251 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.46M shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,000 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 713 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.19M shares. 7,503 were reported by Nuwave Inv Management Limited. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,243 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Com has 6,335 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Prns invested in 0.64% or 6.43M shares. Bailard holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 82,010 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Edward Jones downgraded the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Spdr Ftse Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf stake by 153,224 shares to 290,865 valued at $9.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 47,688 shares. Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atwood Palmer has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&R Capital Inc holds 19,175 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 44,917 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,565 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.05% or 3,339 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc invested in 15,905 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 221,424 were reported by Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 2,721 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 61,488 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 7.95 million shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 15.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.53% or 7,000 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 2,519 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Js Management Ltd has 5.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 130,000 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $150.17M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $8.41M on Tuesday, October 23. $134,378 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 2,648 shares worth $392,937. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 2,268 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $308,017 on Tuesday, November 27. Wehner David M. sold $1.72 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 15.