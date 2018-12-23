Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reaches $69.70 Formed H&S; Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) formed H&S with $65.52 target or 6.00% below today’s $69.70 share price. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 618,105 shares traded or 399.14% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 2.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -7.67, from 10 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 7 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased stock positions in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 514,307 shares, down from 939,044 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sound Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 22.01 million shares or 1.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Federated Pa owns 25 shares. 47,800 were reported by Swiss State Bank. Prio Wealth L P reported 117,000 shares. Alps holds 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 5,494 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 2.75 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 17,371 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.06% or 743,047 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 58,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 61 shares. Amer Rech & Management Communication reported 2,379 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 46.07% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.89 per share. INDB’s profit will be $36.50M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $84.68 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2,940 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has risen 5.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ First Sound Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSWA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFBC); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Waterloo, Iowa, Rating Reflects City’s Role as Employment Hub, Sound Financial Profile; 02/04/2018 – First Sound Bank Appoints Christopher Green as Vice President, Private Banker and Cash Management Officer; 26/04/2018 – Sound Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 62c; 26/03/2018 Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

More notable recent Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sound Community Bank Partners with 100% Talent to Bridge Gender Equity Gap – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sound Community Bank and Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announce 2017 & 2018 Accolades and Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.8 Million for Third Quarter 2018; Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Elected to American Bankers Association Officer Position – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.