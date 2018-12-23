Independent Bank (INDB) to pay $0.38 on Jan 11, 2019; Shorts at A10 Networks (ATEN) Lowered By 4.53%

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Jan 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:INDB) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Independent Bank Corp’s current price of $69.70 translates into 0.55% yield. Independent Bank Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 618,105 shares traded or 399.14% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. ATEN's SI was 1.13M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 1.18M shares previously. With 314,600 avg volume, 4 days are for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)'s short sellers to cover ATEN's short positions. The SI to A10 Networks Inc's float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 850,019 shares traded or 138.41% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has declined 17.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500.



A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $428.03 million. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.



Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.