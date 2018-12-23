Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 24,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $788.60 million, down from 3.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.23M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38M shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM Ousts Cadillac Head; 28/03/2018 – GM PRESENTATION ENDS; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: Investment Boosts Plans to Commercialize AV Technology at Large Scale; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS GERMAN GOVERNMENT HAS AN INTEREST IN THE OPEL PLANTS IN GERMANY BEING SECURED FOR LONG TERM; 10/05/2018 – ENGLE SAYS STILL HAVE LOT OF WORK TO IN S.KOREA, BUT SEES BRIGHT FUTURE

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $974.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telekomunikasi Ind. (NYSE:TLK) by 560,870 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $50.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Best-Selling Cars of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: GE, GM and Cyber Monday – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “GM Financial CEO Dan Berce doesn’t fear the Fed – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Qz.com and their article: “GM layoffs: General Motor’s press release, translated – Quartz” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “GM Stock Revs Up on Plant Closures – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 6.87 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.76M shares to 21.67 million shares, valued at $715.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.