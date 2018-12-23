Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 8.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 36,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 495,311 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.06M, up from 458,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced Thursday it planned to acquire pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion deal; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO: There’s a lot of noise around regulatory concern of Express Scripts deal; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS: 4 CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO JOIN COMBINED BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition; 07/03/2018 – Express Scripts had a market value of $41.43 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Cigna’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade After Its Announced Acquisition Of Express Scripts Holding Company; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CANCELS INVESTOR DAY MTG DUE TO MERGER W/CIGNA

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 29. As per Tuesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Thursday, October 18 to “Outperform”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by B.riley.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.41M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. The insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. Campion Andrew also sold $223,403 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited holds 217,000 shares. First Foundation holds 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 18,064 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Trust Na reported 47,157 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 0.14% stake. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 3,675 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,755 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jensen Invest Management owns 2.18M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.23% or 10,000 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 88,670 are held by Twin Cap. Wealthfront reported 50,897 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 538,255 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 569 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 105,248 shares to 135,515 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 3,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old National Comml Bank In has 0.04% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca accumulated 2,938 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aspiriant has 4,414 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,083 shares. 2,281 are owned by Brookstone Capital. 7,336 were reported by Argent Trust Company. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 18,940 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.06M shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 25,461 are held by James Invest Inc. Sterling Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 40 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Company owns 140,660 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 2.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).