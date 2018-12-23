Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) stake by 380.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired 90,157 shares as Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co holds 113,827 shares with $2.25M value, up from 23,670 last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc now has $585.49M valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 197,502 shares traded or 158.40% up from the average. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 11.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gulf Keystone Petroleum had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, September 10. The stock of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 18 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of GKP in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of GKP in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 9 with “Buy”. See Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) latest ratings:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of gas and oil properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 400.85 million GBP. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. It also provides geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

The stock increased 5.17% or GBX 8.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 174.8. About 971,815 shares traded. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

