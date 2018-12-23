Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.79M, down from 204,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 1.06M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 10/04/2018 – QUEBECOR INC QBRb.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 06/03/2018 – CELLNEX TELECOM SA CLNX.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 22/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Grows Distribution Network in Continental Europe; 09/03/2018 – DOREL INDUSTRIES INC Dllb.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 23/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC PTI.O : RBC INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $11 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 106.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 52,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 49,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.72 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.36B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Royal Bank Of Canada had 20 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of RY in report on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 27. Argus Research initiated Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) rating on Friday, July 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $69 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Saturday, August 22. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by TD Securities. The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 14. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was downgraded by Rafferty. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) on Monday, December 12 with “Buy” rating.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1600 target in Friday, July 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold”. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 8 by HSBC. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.