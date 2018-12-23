Castine Capital Management Llc decreased United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) stake by 19.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 124,204 shares as United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK)’s stock declined 9.82%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 500,796 shares with $8.43M value, down from 625,000 last quarter. United Finl Bancorp Inc New now has $742.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 287,802 shares traded or 83.70% up from the average. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNITED BANK WILL ASSUME APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN OF BRANCH DEPOSITS IN TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 16.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 10,605 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 43.57%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 53,957 shares with $11.95 million value, down from 64,562 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 369,369 shares traded or 28.29% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 91.40% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) stake by 64,175 shares to 455,122 valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) stake by 12,225 shares and now owns 195,878 shares. Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 33.06 million shares or 1.71% more from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 294 shares. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Gru Inc invested in 0% or 33,650 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 10,705 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 117,127 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 51,995 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,619 shares. Castine Capital Mgmt holds 2.51% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 500,796 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 12,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,276 shares. Macquarie Group reported 4,200 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $15.19M for 12.23 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $272,200 activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Chard Daniel R bought $149,448. HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. also sold $206,607 worth of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 3.29% more from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finance Architects Inc accumulated 0.01% or 256 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Renaissance Llc reported 958,400 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 145,041 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.08% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Seizert Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.08% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,653 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas accumulated 0.08% or 1,997 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 6 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 55,035 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 1,343 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Aperio Group Limited Company, California-based fund reported 38,401 shares.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 98.33% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MED’s profit will be $14.23 million for 25.03 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.39% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 6,885 shares to 16,945 valued at $20.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 23,071 shares and now owns 23,571 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.