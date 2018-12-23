Ingalls & Snyder Lifted Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; NN, Inc. (NNBR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 4614.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 23,071 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 23,571 shares with $478,000 value, up from 500 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $8.80B valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES

Among 2 analysts covering NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. See NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) latest ratings:

11/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $28 Maintain

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.22 million shares traded or 209.36% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $245.89 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It has a 25.06 P/E ratio. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 23,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 22,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 43,347 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 1.50M shares. 56,880 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability. Yorktown Mngmt & Research reported 0.15% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Guyasuta Advisors Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 76,635 shares. Nelson Roberts Lc accumulated 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Moab Capital Partners Limited Liability stated it has 505,188 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 1,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $159,897 activity. The insider Holder Richard D bought $49,724. Heiter Matthew S. also bought $34,379 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Monday, September 17. On Thursday, December 13 Brunner Robert E bought $25,240 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $19,284 were bought by Floyd David on Thursday, September 13.

More important recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq”, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Advanced Energy Industries, Altair Engineering, Rambus, Regulus Therapeutics, NN, and Halcon Resources with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NN Inc.: A Deeply Distressed Valuation Creates A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. Cunningham James L III also sold $523,637 worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 110,000 shares valued at $2.31 million was bought by ICAHN BRETT.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 35,353 shares to 165,748 valued at $13.11 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) stake by 350,550 shares and now owns 5.26 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 8. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $27 target. Bank of America maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $25 target. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank.

More recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why JinkoSolar Holding, Transmontaigne Partners, and Newell Brands Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Hologic, Newell Brands and Juniper Networks – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Co owns 31,922 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 12,760 shares. Moreover, First Finance Corporation In has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 60,592 shares in its portfolio. Tru Invest Advsr invested in 0.77% or 37,060 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 69,333 shares. Grassi Mngmt stated it has 290,606 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 270,512 shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 193,501 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,331 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.08% or 28,394 shares. Glenview Capital Ltd Llc reported 19.39 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. 618 were accumulated by Community National Bank & Trust Na. 411,900 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company.