Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,064 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.02M, up from 117,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 22.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 3.06 million shares traded or 72.79% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.41M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86 million was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $3.06 million was sold by Krane Hilary K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 1.04M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 3,003 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 13,755 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 130,717 shares. Bartlett &, a Ohio-based fund reported 368,205 shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 848,609 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fin Advisory Service, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Cumberland Ltd owns 5,019 shares. Martin Currie invested in 63,313 shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 1.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce invested in 0.97% or 216,626 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 246,691 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $483.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,383 shares to 130,259 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 23 with “Neutral” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $144.0 target in Wednesday, December 23 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, July 21. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 30. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Piper Jaffray. FBR Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Hold” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $136 target in Friday, September 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Tuesday, October 11 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 22.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Another recent and important Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “The Cooper Companies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $71 target in Thursday, April 14 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 26. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 27. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of IR in report on Monday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Macnealy Hoover accumulated 14,891 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,784 shares. The New York-based Community Retail Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 29,015 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.07% or 34,485 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.70M shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 3,741 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.03% or 9,218 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boys Arnold And Inc invested in 14,019 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 27,522 shares stake. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 274 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR) by 130,775 shares to 545,425 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).