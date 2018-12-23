Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,033 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, up from 65,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,650 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.60M, down from 422,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 3.06M shares traded or 72.79% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.02 per share. IR’s profit will be $314.45 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 791,018 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 2,348 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 324,586 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 20,130 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 6,420 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 43,440 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 10,004 shares. Hl Finance Services Limited accumulated 0.01% or 5,195 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp invested in 399,821 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, 10 has 0.59% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 25,542 shares. M&R Cap invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Axa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3.02M shares.

Another recent and important Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “IR vs. IEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, August 3. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Monday, April 4. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 28 to “Neutral”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 13. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Bank of America.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 13 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 107,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,526 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, May 16. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Thursday, December 1. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, March 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $36 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 29 report. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, August 24. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $18.59 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 35,520 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.02% or 138,472 shares in its portfolio. 3,686 are held by Blume Capital. Joel Isaacson Llc reported 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 1.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Exchange Capital Management holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 100 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested in 0.17% or 79,621 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenleaf has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas owns 38,428 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 298,198 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability has invested 4.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cutter Brokerage owns 23,932 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.83% or 21.94 million shares in its portfolio. Honeywell holds 1.55% or 926,900 shares.