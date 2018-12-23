Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:IIPR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s current price of $44.98 translates into 0.78% yield. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.98% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 409,834 shares traded or 44.95% up from the average. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 153.34% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.34% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr

ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had an increase of 4.52% in short interest. ATGFF’s SI was 7.43 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.52% from 7.11 million shares previously. With 34,400 avg volume, 216 days are for ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s short sellers to cover ATGFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 37,707 shares traded or 33.35% up from the average. AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $439.72 million. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 74.84 P/E ratio.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

