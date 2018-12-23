Dean Capital Management decreased La Z Boy Inc (LZB) stake by 24.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 18,693 shares as La Z Boy Inc (LZB)’s stock declined 18.41%. The Dean Capital Management holds 58,352 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 77,045 last quarter. La Z Boy Inc now has $1.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.13M shares traded or 164.94% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) is expected to pay $0.01 on Jan 30, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s current price of $1.55 translates into 0.65% yield. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 9.73% or $0.167 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 7,478 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) has declined 17.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST (IHT) IN FULL NYSE COMPLIANCE NYSE:IHT – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST (IHT) REPORTS STRONG NET INCOME AND REVENUES – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s Gloomy Outlook On The Hotel Industry A Mere Excuse? – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2017. More interesting news about InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) were released by: Marketwired.com and their article: “InnSuites Hospitality Trust: Profitable Hotel Sale; Expect to Regain NYSE Compliance – Marketwired” published on June 07, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top 3 Hotel REIT Picks Of April 2017 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 1 investors sold InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 26,629 shares or 2.03% more from 26,100 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Int Llp owns 10,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT). Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 960 shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division. The company has market cap of $19.44 million. InnSuites Hotels, Inc. owns the InnSuites and IBC trademarks and provides trademark services to 3400 hotels. It currently has negative earnings.

Dean Capital Management increased Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) stake by 12,013 shares to 37,413 valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 21,071 shares and now owns 83,526 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was raised too.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Reports 12% Sales Increase for Second-Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Names Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) CEO Kurt Darrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy’s Recent Acquisitions Continue To Push Growth, Raymond James Says (NYSE:LZB) – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 11/28: (LZB) (VEEV) (BOX) Higher; (PIXY) (TLYS) (NDLS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Company reported 1,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.14 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 225,420 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.04M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Burney stated it has 0.02% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com reported 117,891 shares stake. Next Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% or 5,209 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 12,000 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 0.07% or 17,432 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 2,837 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,187 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 147 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 500 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. LZB’s profit will be $24.83M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.42% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $7.42 million activity. Sawyer Otis S sold $3.07M worth of stock or 88,806 shares. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Collier John Douglas sold $158,275. $2.60 million worth of stock was sold by DARROW KURT L on Wednesday, August 29.