United American Securities Inc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 105.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 41,195 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The United American Securities Inc holds 80,323 shares with $18.13M value, up from 39,128 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video)

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 14.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 173,600 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.83%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 1.33M shares with $33.51M value, up from 1.16M last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $9.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 680,780 shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 18.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Doubles Down With Faster Speeds Across Western Canada – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Which Is the Better Telecom for Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TransLink & Shaw to make Wi-Fi free on entire transit system – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 3,360 shares to 41,640 valued at $10.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stake by 50,180 shares and now owns 11,700 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Gp Limited Liability accumulated 23,815 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,513 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,140 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 300 shares. Lau Assocs Llc stated it has 8.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Virtu Fincl has invested 60.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company owns 93,150 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,004 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 635,040 shares. 7,588 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company. Scharf Invests Llc has 364,663 shares. Pension Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based Moon Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 35.11M shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25.