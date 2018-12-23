Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24 million, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 17,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, down from 44,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 200,792 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $104.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. 28,000 shares were sold by Tan Irving, worth $1.36 million on Monday, December 3. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Shares for $3.00M were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dumont Blake Investment Llc owns 51,568 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 200,460 shares. 26,381 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 491,021 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 96,331 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 216,841 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wealthfront reported 181,585 shares. Schulhoff Inc invested in 40,183 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,325 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,501 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp holds 47,644 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,450 are held by Edgemoor Invest Advisors.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81 million for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,500 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited accumulated 0.52% or 24,996 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 3.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny owns 5,905 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 76,600 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,489 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,785 shares. 312,147 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 8,909 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1.3% or 55,411 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11.97M shares. 54,180 were reported by Gamco Inc Et Al.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. Another trade for 19,731 shares valued at $3.55 million was sold by Sieving Charles E. 18,000 shares valued at $3.25M were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. Pimentel Armando Jr had sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39M on Thursday, December 6. 8,035 shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T, worth $1.39 million on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $267,206 was made by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. 17,000 shares were sold by Silagy Eric E, worth $2.92 million.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 547,800 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 173,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

