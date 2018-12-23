Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Cor (INTC) by 38.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55 million, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. McBride Kevin Thomas had sold 6,500 shares worth $295,945. $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Shenoy Navin. On Thursday, October 25 the insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.33 million were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Bb&T stated it has 0.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 10,848 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 712,754 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. America First Advisors Ltd Liability holds 138 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gfs Advisors Limited Co holds 1.36% or 156,175 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hugh Johnson Lc reported 30,159 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 6.87M shares in its portfolio. Skba Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.82% or 459,420 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca invested 3.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Llc has 29,669 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 52,352 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, September 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 19 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 25. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. As per Friday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 14 by Macquarie Research. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 26. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel May Have Finally Pulled the Plug on This Boondoggle – Nasdaq” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Apple Suppliers Have Something in Common – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Upgrades Its Dividend and Buyback – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.53% or 70,044 shares in its portfolio. Century has 2.26M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 849 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited holds 10,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fundsmith Llp has invested 5.73% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 120,785 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Company has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,696 shares. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,286 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, September 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EL in report on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 28, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, September 20. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was initiated by Evercore. As per Monday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 6. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy” on Friday, September 9.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: "Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha" on November 26, 2018.