AUTOGRILL SPA 1000 ITL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. ATGSF’s SI was 245,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 284,600 shares previously. It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Inter Parfums Inc's current price of $62.62 translates into 0.44% yield. Inter Parfums Inc's dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 5, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 293,714 shares traded or 218.99% up from the average. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 35.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $. It also sells fuel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

More news for AUTOGRILL SPA (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Autogrill S.p.a. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Elior: An Easy Restructuring Story Trading At A Discount To Competitors – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.41 in 2018Q2.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 39.33 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dividend Champions For December 2018 – Seeking Alpha" on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $305,158 activity. 1,059 shares valued at $70,424 were sold by GREENBERG RUSSELL on Monday, August 27. GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC also sold $234,734 worth of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inter Parfums had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9 with “Neutral”.