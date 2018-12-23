Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 423.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83 million, up from 2,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.22 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 383,742 shares traded or 87.25% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 30. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt given on Thursday, December 6.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $210.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust by 11,183 shares to 63,854 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,754 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Possibly Acquires Music Startup Platoon – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 75,985 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Company has 19,900 shares. Cedar Hill Associate Ltd Company stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer & Mngmt Company reported 37,411 shares. 117,865 were reported by Tctc Hldgs Lc. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 177,664 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally Inc has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.70M shares. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Valicenti Advisory Services reported 5.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Limited Liability Il has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mngmt invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare beats by $0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) CEO Dirk Allison on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Jay Hoag Steps Up His Purchases Of Zillow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare: A Tiny But Growing Share Of A $60 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $201.40 million activity. ZOCCOLI JAMES sold $1.78 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Eos Capital Partners III LP sold $39.13M. The insider POFF BRIAN sold 5,000 shares worth $368,800. Manning Laurie sold 1,000 shares worth $71,910.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 28,600 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Hartford Inv Management Company holds 4,510 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 92,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Tru Commerce holds 1,121 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 65,000 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt reported 53,028 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Eam Ltd invested in 17,792 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Smith Asset Lp has invested 0.05% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Dorsey Whitney Com Lc holds 3,027 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 9,449 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.82% or 250,540 shares. Connors Investor has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).