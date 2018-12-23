Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 52.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 179,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 520,817 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.96 million, up from 341,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88 million shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc Common (AKRX) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 800,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.37 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akorn Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9.27M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Adds Akorn, Exits Restaurant Brands: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: AKORN, INC. SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AFTER ITS TERMINATION BY FRESENIUS; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 23/04/2018 – AKORN SAYS FRESENIUS’ ATTEMPT TO TERMINATE DEAL ON PRETEXT THAT FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION ARE BREACH OF MERGER AGREEMENT “COMPLETELY WITHOUT MERIT”; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business; 22/04/2018 – $AKRX Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn due to Akorn’s failure to fulfill several closing conditions, including material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 790,553 shares. Indiana Trust & Mgmt Com holds 0.21% or 6,075 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,237 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,147 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 134,629 were reported by Pggm Investments. 2.13 million are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 134,603 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% or 158,545 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 7,403 shares. Cetera Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 5,108 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,194 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cornerstone owns 36,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.45M shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 152,823 shares to 530,896 shares, valued at $39.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 125,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,316 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

