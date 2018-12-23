Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 31,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.73 million, down from 46,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. $998,835 worth of stock was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Goldcorp and IBM find way to improve predictability for gold mineralization – MINING.com” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s the Simple Reason Why I Think IBM Stock Is Dead Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $28.36 million activity. LACOB JOSEPH sold $2.32M worth of stock. 25,000 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $9.19M were sold by HOGAN JOSEPH M. $1.99M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were sold by Puco Christopher C.. On Wednesday, August 29 Beard Simon sold $1.50M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 3,895 shares. Kolli Sreelakshmi sold $1.12 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, November 27. $2.35 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Relic Zelko on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 2.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.78M for 42.92 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.