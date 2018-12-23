City Holding Company increased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.44M, up from 26,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 28.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 210,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 538,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.75 million, down from 749,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J also sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 180,195 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.32M shares. 5.12M are held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated. 91,402 are held by Afam Cap Incorporated. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.73% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Stonebridge Advsr Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,335 shares. Wills Group Inc has invested 2.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.01% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Inc reported 276,622 shares stake. 29,983 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Washington Tru reported 0.76% stake. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 72,127 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 240,426 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Company has 616,065 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, October 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $38.0 target. As per Saturday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Suntrust Robinson upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 12 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, January 31 with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 18. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 28 with “Sector Perform”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 19 with “Hold”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 19.

