Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.83 million, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 6,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,001 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $541,000, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $542,049 was sold by Ribieras JeanMichel. Nicholls Timothy S had sold 17,000 shares worth $893,088 on Tuesday, August 28.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.21M for 6.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $881.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,952 shares to 26,516 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 7,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Intersect Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 28,921 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 282,547 shares. The California-based Fort Point Partners Llc has invested 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.84% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Loews has 7,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Company has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 175 shares. Yorktown & Comm Inc has invested 0.66% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 10,635 are held by National Asset Inc. Washington Tru Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0.86% or 44,576 shares. Bancorp Of The West reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.02% or 7,540 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,664 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, January 25. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, March 27 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 25.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation +5% after beer margins impress – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Is Overvalued, Susquehanna Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 503 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 11,296 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management owns 1,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Adage Group Ltd Liability owns 217,867 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 14,988 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 18,094 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Co has 643,565 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability accumulated 6,262 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pggm Investments accumulated 67,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 22,649 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Freshford Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,257 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 6,174 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95 million for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.