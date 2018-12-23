Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 53.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 681,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.06 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 552,300 shares traded or 54.39% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has risen 3.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.06% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 23/04/2018 – Fed-Rate Swap Bet Helped Propel This Hedge Fund to 20% Gain; 19/04/2018 – A successful acquisition of Shire would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and propel Takeda into the top ranks of global drugmakers; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth | Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Multi-Tasking: Multi-sport athletes propel Lexington to Final Four; 01/05/2018 – Intersect ENT 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/03/2018 – Global General Lighting Market – Increasing Urbanization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 06/03/2018 A Kardashian Booty and a Knack for Strategy Propel a Rio Singer; 05/05/2018 – Global Cryocooler Market – Scarcity of Helium to Propel Growth l Technavio

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 29.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 48,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,139 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04 million, up from 165,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 893,366 shares traded or 189.34% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 31.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 143,370 shares to 202,180 shares, valued at $38.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Electronics for Imaging, RealPage, Intersect ENT, AeroVironment, Molina Healthcare, and Hilton Grand Vacations with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Intersect ENT Stock Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intersect ENT’s (XENT) CEO Lisa Earnhardt on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intersect ENT (XENT) SINUVA Implant Receives FDA Approval – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Intersect ENT (XENT) Announces Christine Kowalski as COO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Intersect ENT had 23 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. Northland Capital downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, September 13. The rating was initiated by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 29. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) on Monday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Among 8 analysts covering Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Customers Bancorp had 30 analyst reports since October 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. As per Wednesday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, June 29. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CUBI in report on Friday, October 30 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on October 26, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on July 25, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. Reschedules Analyst Day to October 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $483,327 activity.