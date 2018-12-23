Interzone (ITZ) fell -0.49% during a day

Interzone (ITZ) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0001223253 or -0.49% trading at $0.0247097106. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Interzone (ITZ) eyes $0.02718068166 target on the road to $0.0576458538135679. ITZ last traded at Novaexchange exchange. It had high of $0.0285833451 and low of $0.0245873853 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0248320359.

Interzone (ITZ) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ITZ traded at $0.00 (non existent). ITZ has 6.46M coins mined giving it $159,694 market cap. Interzone maximum coins available are 23.00 million. ITZ uses C11 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 07/09/2017.

Interzone is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm.

Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online.