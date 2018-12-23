Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 26.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 302,575 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock declined 5.84%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 847,850 shares with $62.50 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $5.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 77.64% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them

Intrust Bank Na decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 32.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,346 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 4,883 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 7,229 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $54.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%

Among 14 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 26. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets.

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 644,675 shares to 1.36M valued at $179.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 229,250 shares and now owns 779,450 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $38.89 million activity. Maceda Jason also sold $510,635 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 TRAVIS NIGEL sold $6.11 million worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 83,030 shares. EMMETT RICHARD J sold $371,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $139,232 was made by Jaspon Katherine D. on Wednesday, November 7. Raskopf Karen sold 13,000 shares worth $953,680.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 47,346 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 342,679 shares. Architects holds 111 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Citigroup accumulated 22,315 shares or 0% of the stock. 15 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 9,583 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 22,634 shares. Castleark invested in 59,535 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,375 shares. Of Vermont has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 440 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 31,804 shares. 3,653 were accumulated by Cadence Mngmt Limited. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 10,764 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has 4,853 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.