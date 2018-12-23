Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $469.54 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31 million, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 11.28 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 4,051 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0% or 1,225 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 172 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Llc holds 3.38% or 30.08M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 549 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Anchor Cap Ltd reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,718 shares. S&Co holds 0.18% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 71,185 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 16,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 673,693 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 467,051 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 112,897 are owned by Proshare Limited Co.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 24. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Friday, September 7 to “Outperform”. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Tuesday, September 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 5 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 21.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $579.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $191.84 million activity. Shares for $30.01M were sold by COOK SCOTT D. The insider FLOURNOY MARK J sold $2.03 million. On Friday, September 14 the insider SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90M. On Tuesday, August 28 POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 4,554 shares. The insider Goodarzi Sasan K sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89M. Johnson Gregory N also sold $1.01M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares.